VIP AUDIO 12/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati (AD-FREE): Reigns vs. Owens in a cage, Sami vs. Big E for IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend, live callers (121 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati. They discuss the Christmas night episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage for the Universal Title, Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend in a triple threat tag match, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, and the first official Royal Rumble entry declaration. A spirited discussion and speculation about where Seth Rollins fits in when he returns, the pros and cons of various potential Reigns opponents at WrestleMania, our weekly pros and cons on Sasha Banks’s presentation and her role in that, and more with live callers.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown start to finish including Daniel Bryan vs. Miz vs. King Corbin stretched into three segments, the Royal Rumble Fiend challenger determined, New Year’s Day Fox match announced, lots of women’s segments with Carmela, Lacey Evans, Moment of Bliss, Sonya Deville, and more, plus an Ali vignette and Sami returns to action.

