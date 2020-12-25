VIP AUDIO 12/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Part II of the Paradise Christmas Party w/Justin Shapiro, Matt Feuerstein, and Trevor Dame (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you Part II of the 2020 Christmas Party! After the intense draft earlier in the week, we take things easy this time around as we surprise Justin Shapiro with his pals from the great ThROH The Years podcast – Matt Feuerstein and Trevor Dame. Expect lots of tangents and banter, as the guys attempt to structure a show around the letter R in pro wrestling (yes we are that far into “Just A to Z’s.” So for every bit of Rey Mysterio, Royal Rumble memories, and Rick Rude, there’s discussion of NUTS Magazine, Trevor’s childhood traumas, and how Twitch works! Put the feet up, break out the tin of Quality Street, and chill with your pals at ProWres Paradise. Check it out!

