VIP AUDIO 2/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Joaquin Wilde (Zema Ion) talking X Division aspirations, creating his character, experience in India, career path (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Feb. 10, 2021 with current NXT wrestler Joaquin Wilde, who was then wrestling as Zema Ion. At that time, he was a new TNA X Division contender. He talked about his early years, how the TNA opportunity came along, his X Division aspirations, creating his character, his experience in India, his back-up plan if a pro wrestling career doesn’t take off, how his mother was a mail order bride, how her dream was to be a designer, how he came up with his dream of being a male model, his passion for proofreading, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS
Manscaped for below-the-belt male grooming excellence…
–https://www.Manscaped.com – Promo Code “Wade20” for 20 percent off order
Factor for chef and nutritionist designed meals in custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, ready in under three minutes
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply