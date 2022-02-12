VIP AUDIO 2/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Joaquin Wilde (Zema Ion) talking X Division aspirations, creating his character, experience in India, career path (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Feb. 10, 2021 with current NXT wrestler Joaquin Wilde, who was then wrestling as Zema Ion. At that time, he was a new TNA X Division contender. He talked about his early years, how the TNA opportunity came along, his X Division aspirations, creating his character, his experience in India, his back-up plan if a pro wrestling career doesn’t take off, how his mother was a mail order bride, how her dream was to be a designer, how he came up with his dream of being a male model, his passion for proofreading, and more.

