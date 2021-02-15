VIP AUDIO 2/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (2-16-16) Keller & Powell talk about Vince choosing Reigns over Ambrose, Raw, WWE Financials with live callers, emails (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (2-16-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at Monday Night Raw, the Big Show vs. Braun Strowman main event, latest developments in Fastlane hype including the Roman Reigns-Dean Ambrose dynamic, WrestleMania 32 speculation, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer a range of email topics and other big subjects including WWE Financials, why Vince McMahon has picked Roman Reigns over Dean Ambrose, the resurgence of TNA Impact Wrestling, ROH’s contracts and whether their booking and TV shows are where they should be, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO