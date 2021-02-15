VIP AUDIO 2/14 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller: WWE’s quest to attract new fans with celebrity crossovers like Bad Bunny, Elimination Chamber news, Dreamer’s 50th, Mutoh vs. Shiozaki, Lio, more (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE exec Nick Khan saying WWE is trying to attract younger fans with celebrity involvement like Bad Bunny and social media trends. What about Khan’s use of language reflects poorly on him, and does he earn confidence overall in how he speaks about WWE’s approach to business?

The two Elimination Chamber matches with Drew McIntyre defending inside one and Roman Reigns weaseling his way out of the other. Thoughts on Adam Pearce’s role, predictions on who wins Smackdown Chamber match, Shane McMahon’s return to Raw (and how Raw Underground could have been acknowledged), and more.

Comparing Tommy Dreamer’s 50th Birthday match for the Impact Title last night and comparisons to 58 year old Keiji Mutoh’s match last year against Go Shiozaki for the GHC Title. This is their “Off The Beaten Path” segment of the week. WATCH IT HERE

How AEW utilized Kenta and other Dynamite thoughts including whether Chris Jericho had sprayed-on abs.

Impact Wrestling announcing involvement of New Japan wrestlers.

How AEW can ideally present the Japanese bracket of their women’s tournament.

Lio Rush’s ascent in MLW.

