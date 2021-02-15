VIP AUDIO 2/14 – WKH – NXT Takeover Vengeance Day: Full results of Gargano-Kushida, Balor-Dunne, Dusty Cup with star ratings, match analysis, reaction to big angle, thoughts on the new signing, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at NXT Takeover “Vengeance Day” including the match results with star ratings and analysis including a match of the year contender with Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida and Dusty Cup tournament finals, reaction to the big angle with Adam Cole, thoughts on the new signing of Eli Drake (now L.A. Knight), assessing the tag team depth of NXT now compared to AEW, and more.

