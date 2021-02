VIP AUDIO 2/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Nate Lindberg & Bruce Hazelwood break down NXT Takeover Vengence Day including Balor-Dunne, Shirai-Storm-Martinez, and more, plus Kelly Wells talks Triple H media call (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood break down NXT Takeover Vengence Day including Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne, Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez, GYV vs. MSK, Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LaRae & Indi Hartwell, and Johnny Gargano & Kushida. Kelly Wells joins mid-show with his thoughts, and fills us in on the post-Takeover Triple H media call.

