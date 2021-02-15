VIP AUDIO 2/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: The New Beginning in Hiroshima Nights 1 & 2, New Japan Strong, and a look through the “Forbidden Door” (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil cover both nights of NJPW’s The New Beginning in Hiroshima headlined by Hiromu vs. Sho and Ibushi vs. Sanada. They also cover The Road to New Beginning USA and peer through the “Forbidden Door” following NJPW crossovers on Impact Wrestling and AEW Dynamite. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

