VIP AUDIO 2/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): NXT TakeOver Portland Post-Show – Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg take calls on Gargano angle and strong storytelling in women’s division, talk to on-site correspondent Brian Alston about crowd reactions and merch sellouts, more (86 min)

February 17, 2020


WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Dailycast presents the NXT Takeover Portland post-show. In this episode, Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup take calls about the Gargano angle and strong storytelling in the women’s division, talk to on-site correspondent Brian Alston about crowd reactions and merch sellouts, and more!

