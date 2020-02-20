VIP AUDIO 2/20 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann evaluate current WrestleMania likely line-up, Cody’s emergence, Hangman Page, Mox or Jericho as champ, NXT Takeover fallout, Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, Darby, Moxley, Baszler (120 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive” podcast and the PWTorch VIP East Coast Cast. They evaluate the current WrestleMania likely line-up with particular attention to The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. Edge, Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, and John Cena vs. Elias. They also discuss Cody’s emergence as the centerpiece AEW babyface and his role as the public face of the company as an executive along the lines of Triple H. They also discuss last night’s NXT Takeover follow-up and what’s next for Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Dominic Dijakovic, Velveteen Dream, and Keith Lee. They also talk about Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and more. Mailbag questions include comments Jim Ross’s announcing, Darby Allin, and more.

