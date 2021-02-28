VIP AUDIO 2/27 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Walking the fine line – Frank Peteani joins the show for a frame-by-frame artistic breakdown of Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida from NXT Takeover Vengeance Day (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida from NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. On the show, PWTorch Contributor Frank Peteani joins Zack Heydorn for a frame-by-frame breakdown of the match. Specific discussion points include Gargano’s work as a heel, his ability to maintain his heel gimmick while still performing strongly in the ring, Kushida as a babyface, the significance of how both sold during the match, the story of the match mirroring the story of the build, Kushida as a potential heel down the road, Gargano’s recent run of matches, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO