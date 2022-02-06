News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/5 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: Ranking the Four Pillars, Three Musketeers, Cody/Brandi fun, Mount Rushmore of GMs, more (45 min.)

February 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: The Midwest Express are back! Rich and Zack chat about new goings on in Bears land coaching-wise, are Cody & Brandi hurting AEW, Mount Rushmore of WWE GMs (not counting VKM), match recommendations and rankings of the Four Pillars of All Japan, as well as the Three Musketeers of New Japan, and a few jokes regarding Stardom – particularly the hilarious nature of Giulia.

