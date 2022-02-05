SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Drew McIntyre talks about desire to return to WWE, life after being cut from WWE, Styles-Cena, injuries, more (71 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:11:06 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (2-2-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Drew McIntyre, then known as Drew Galloway. In this interview, he talks about his current contract status with TNA, the change in ownership, life outside of WWE as a pro wrestler working a regular schedule, his reaction to John Cena vs. A.J. Styles and whether it motivated him as a wrestler, does he want to return to WWE and does he think it’ll happen, his dream scenario for his return to WWE, thoughts on Aron Rex’s transformation and similar path he took from WWE developmental to the main roster to TNA, how crowds are different and whether he adjusts to the situation, thoughts on the Seth Rollins injury, injury scares he’s had, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO