VIP AUDIO 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (2-17-15) Keller & Powell talk Lesnar walking out on Raw, WM31 line-up, Punk-Cabana lawsuit, The Authority’s future, Bryan or Reigns, WM31 line-up (107 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (2-17-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Brock Lesnar walking out on Raw last night, Samoa Joe returning to ROH, WrestleMania 31’s line-up, Sting-Triple H and more with live callers. Then, in the previous VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the curious use of Randy Orton last night, Authority’s future, Punk-Cabana lawsuit, is WWE right to be concerned about mainstream perception of Bryan or Reigns, and more including member email questions.

