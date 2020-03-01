VIP AUDIO 2/29 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Review of the first Impact vs. Raw battle of March 2010 as the new Monday Night War kicked off, plus a rant about how Impact needed to improve to compete (70 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in early-March 2010:

3/6 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: The rant about what’s wrong with Impact headed into Monday with specific ideas for improvement (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a rant about what’s gone wrong in TNA since Jan. 4 with a specific look at the frustrating mistakes made on this week’s final Thursday Impact. He points out what doesn’t make sense or was counter-productive, and offers specific examples of what they could be doing with their valuable TV time instead.

3/8 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Review of Jeff Hardy’s return, RVD’s debut, Flair and Hogan return to ring, and more (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an instant review of the first of TNA’s weekly Monday Impact programs. What stood out as positive in this show, including positives due to omissions of some things that had been bogging down recent editions of Impact. How was the balance of younger wrestlers and older wrestlers? How about how the big surprises or returns and debuts were handled? All that and more.

3/9 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw Review: Strong promos carry show, while video packages may have dragged it down (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a review of last night’s Raw including the strengths, most notably the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels psychological switch and Triple H making his match against Sheamus seem like it matters. A walk through the entire show including other highs and lows.

