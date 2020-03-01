VIP AUDIO 3/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Brandon from WhySoSerious pod joins to chat about WWE’s Saudi Show and its treatment of wrestlers of color, AEW steps and mis-steps, plus Sarah Parkin’s Women Love Wrestling interview focusing on Women’s Wrestling Through History, more (105 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Brandon from WhySoSeriousPod joins to talk about the week in representation on this, the last day of Black History Month. What worked, what didn’t between WWE’s Saudi show, AEW’s conferences, and the state of North American Wrestling? Rich and Brandon then talk the politics of wrestling (and the wrestling in politics) before a hand-off to Sarah Parkin, another wonderful Women Love Wrestling author, who talks about her experience as a fan in the lens of historical women’s wrestling and how it can be lost in the WWE glitz and glamour.

