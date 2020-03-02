VIP AUDIO 3/2 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: In-depth AEW Revolution PPV review, Super Showdown analysis including Goldberg and Lesnar wins, Smackdown and WrestleMania notes (136 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they discuss the AEW Revolution PPV including his 10 out of 10 score for the event, WWE Super Showdown analysis including the big quick wins for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker squash of A.J. Styles, plus reaction to WWE Friday Night Smackdown along with notes on how WrestleMania is shaping up.

