VIP AUDIO 3/2 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Bruce Hazelwood cohosts to talk No Way Out 2005 and current storylines – Eddie & Rey vs. Bashams for Tag Titles, Divas, Booker T vs. Heidenreich, more (143 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Doc” Bruce Hazelwood, author of the “Raw Alt Perspective” report, joins Frank to discuss No Way Out 2005 as well as current events. They discuss Bruce’s appreciation for the Ruthless Aggression era, and tie it into current events focused on Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship and how he and several others (including MVP) got their start in that time period. Lashley’s path to winning is discussed, as well as what could be planned for Fastlane, and the merits of multiple PPVs between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Regarding No Way Out, in-depth conversation is had about Eddie Guerrero, Rey then and now, the “Divas” era, the failures of big men (Heidenreich, Luther Reigns as compared to Braun Strowman today), Eddie’s promo with Cena, Undertaker and where he was at the time, JBL as champion compared to The Miz, how good Kurt Angle was, the evolution of “Super” Cena, and Batista. They wrap it up comparing the ‘05 build to WrestleMania to today’s happenings.

