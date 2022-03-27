VIP AUDIO 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will & Rich talk royal family, Progress Wrestling, Triple H interview, RevPro vs. Progress in terms of top act succession plans, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Will chat about the hour-long pre-show that wasn’t, current rumblings in Progress Wrestling regarding its new world champion, where Jonathan Gresham can go (and where perhaps he cannot) as a result and the Kid Lykos role in said title match, Toni Storm’s strong week as well as misconceptions about OnlyFans, and a Deep Dive(tm) into the spiraling tentacles that envelop the health and retirement of Triple H. They also close with a quick Football Manager Tactics Update.

Also, Will’s a bit mad today. You’ve been warned.

