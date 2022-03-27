VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews former WWE Creative Kevin Eck talking WM33, backstage operations in WWE, Vince’s mentality, Reigns turn (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck who at the top of the show evaluates the WrestleMania 33 line-up with specific thoughts on the top several matches. Then they take calls and respond to emails regarding WM33 angles specifically and WWE’s creative process generally, including the writing process for Raw and Smackdown, the Bray Wyatt character’s creation and evolution, the 2014 Royal Rumble and the Daniel Bryan controversy, the pros and cons of various ways to present Roman Reigns, the ROH-WWE negotiations, and much more.

