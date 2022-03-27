VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including WM28 hype, Cena’s criticism of Rock, Ross defends Rock with passion, Angle’s weird apology, Ziggler’s future, WM28 hype, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The March 20, 2012 episode features a look at the latest headlines with analysis on these topics: Raw’s weak ratings in WM season, FCW push-back, Angle on Twitter, Ross defends Rock with passion, Daniels on Russo’s departure, Long vs. Laurinaitis, TNA Spoiler, Stacy Keibler, and more.

•The March 21, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Why does Rock take heat when Taker, Hunter, Jericho are returning too, should WWE replace current title belt, comparing Attitude Era ratings to today, front row fans.

•The March 22, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including dissecting John Cena’s interview including reasons he dislikes Rock and are they fair, which wrestler cracks people up backstage, what worried him on Sunday at MSG.

•The March 23, 2012 episode features a look at the news of the past couple of days including who was originally going to be the text-sender in the Nash-Punk-Laurinaitis angle, Impact ratings including quarter hour trends and Garett Bischoff’s bomb, Undertaker mentioned on Bill Maher’s show, Bruce Prichard’s heart attacks, Kurt Angle’s Weird Apology, Evan Bourne’s latest setback, Matt Hardy’s comments after treatment, and more.

•The March 24, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with the following topics covered: Should there be a Cena-Rock rematch and when? Various WM29 possibilities with Rock, Brock, Cena, Taker, Orton, plus Vickie Guerrero, Kane, Flair-WWE-TNA, long-title reigns, and more.

•The March 25, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with the following topics covered: Why Rock vs. Hogan instead of Austin vs. Hogan ten years ago? When will Dolph get big push and is he helping his cause? Are countout finishes always cheap and even more so in Triple Threat matches? Who was behind Austin in Attitude Era merchandise sales? Does UFC talking about exciting fights give pro wrestlers freedom to do the same? And more…

•The March 26, 2012 episode features his thoughts on that week’s episode of WWE Raw including these topics: Rock and Cena have their final confrontation before WM28, plus some other newsworthy developments, but how effective was the final hard sell? What signs were there whether this WM28 hyped worked or not?

