VIP AUDIO 3/26 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: It’s sold – Artistic analysis from Becky Lynch’s in-ring promo from this week’s Monday Night Raw (37 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Becky Lynch’s in-ring promo from this week’s Monday Night Raw. On this episode, Zack Heydorn dissects the promo frame by frame with specific discussion points on setting the tone, commercial interruption, promo consistency, effort in selling her character, selling the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, building the mountain for babyface Bianca Belair to climb and overcome, facial expression, Lynch’s storytelling, and more. Enjoy!

