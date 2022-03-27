SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Special guest judge Chris Hero analyzes the ECW cards put together in the Joe Gagne Christmas Draft (42 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 42:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L recruits The Wrestling Genius Chris Hero to offer his insight, analysis, and most importantly his decision-making skills as we finally get a winner crowned for the ECW edition of The Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! With his encyclopedic wrestling knowledge on display, Hero reacts to the cards blind, having not seen them before making his decision. Herve Renesto, Singapore Cane origin stories, Roaring vs. Rolling, and so many more fun topics brought to you by The Wrestling Genius. A special mini-show that is a ton of fun! Check it out, but make sure you listen to the Draft first if you missed it.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO