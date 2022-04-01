VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania weekend preview, review of final WM38 hype, Rampage, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, UFC, ROH PPV preview (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with Todd explaining how he had never driven anything bigger than a car until this week and why. Then a preview of his WrestleMania weekend plans. Then they review final WrestleMania hype on Smackdown and Raw and make WrestleMania predictions. Then reviews of NXT, New Japan Cup final rounds, and UFC. Also, a full preview of the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV.
