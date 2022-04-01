VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago, pt. 2 of 2 (AD-FREE): (3-27-2012) Keller & Powell compared Rock-Cena to biggest previous WrestleMania main events, WM28 predictions, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-27-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell continue taking phone calls and answer emails on various subjects, mostly related to evaluating the final push for WrestleMania 28, Rock-Cena on Raw, Taker’s streak, and where Rock vs. John Cena ranks among the biggest WrestleMania main events of the past.

NOTE: This is part two of two installments. The first installment was posted earlier this week.

