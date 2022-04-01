VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKPWP WrestleMania 28 Post-Show – 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (4-1-2012) Live call-in show talking Cena vs. Rock, Taker vs. Triple H, Punk vs. Jericho, Bryan vs. Sheamus (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this special WrestleMania 28 Post-show Flashback episode from ten years ago (4-1-2012), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed the WWE WrestleMania 28 PPV analyzing the event from top to bottom and taking phone calls on the event which included a John Cena vs. Rock main event, Undertaker vs. Triple H, Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus, Cody vs. Big Show, C.M. Punk vs. Chris Jericho, and more.
