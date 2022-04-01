News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WKPWP Friday Flagship – Keller & Radican (AD-FREE): Examining Tony Khan buying ROH, ROH PPV preview, WrestleMania weekend so far and preview of what’s left, NJ Cup (87 min.)

April 1, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WKPWP Friday Flagship - Keller & Radican (AD-FREE): Examining Tony Khan buying ROH, ROH PPV preview, WrestleMania weekend so far and preview of what's left, NJ Cup (87 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Friday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Sean Radican, a PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They cover a wide range of topics:

  • A preview of ROH’s Supercard of Honor tonight.
  • Assessing where ROH seems to be heading under Tony Khan’s ownership and what the pros and cons are of various approaches.
  • Sean’s thoughts on WrestleMania Weekend events so far including Sean Waltman’s impressive performance on Thursday night.
  • A preview of the rest of WrestleMania Weekend including the WWE Hall of Fame, Impact’s special event with big names and novel match-ups, WrestleMania itself, and more.
  • Final thoughts reflecting on the New Japan Cup semi-finals and finals, including the lack of crowd noise undercutting some of the great in-ring work by the wrestlers.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*