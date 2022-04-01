VIP AUDIO 4/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): MJF praising WWE, Steiners in WWF, could Rock show up at WrestleMania, Blanchard, Scott Hall, Rousey promos, AEW pay, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Is MJF praising WWE done to get heel heat, a political act, or both?
- If you’re Tony Khan, is fear of losing MJF or Jade Cargill impacting how you present those characters?
- Are there any good solo Scott Hall matches from his run in WCW?
- Why did Tully Blanchard’s failed drug test in 1990 lead to the end of his career?
- What is the rough breakdown of how Tony Khan pays AEW wrestlers?
- Where does WWE’s pay of talent stand in terms of seeming fair given how different their business structure now is compared to a few years ago?
- What are the odds of Rock showing up at the very end of WrestleMania this year?
- Has Fox cooled on WWE, given the lack of WrestleMania cross-promotion this year?
- What matches would you change, add, or drop from WrestleMania this year?
- Do you think someone needs to sit Ronda down again and tell her losing count of broken arms or her beating Charlotte will only be a Sunday to her are things a heel say?
- What did a young Todd Martin think of the Steiners’ run in WWE? Where do the Steiners rank all-time as a tag team?
- Should Steve Austin have another actual match or would that damage his legacy?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply