VIP AUDIO 4/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): MJF praising WWE, Steiners in WWF, could Rock show up at WrestleMania, Blanchard, Scott Hall, Rousey promos, AEW pay, more (52 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is MJF praising WWE done to get heel heat, a political act, or both?

If you’re Tony Khan, is fear of losing MJF or Jade Cargill impacting how you present those characters?

Are there any good solo Scott Hall matches from his run in WCW?

Why did Tully Blanchard’s failed drug test in 1990 lead to the end of his career?

What is the rough breakdown of how Tony Khan pays AEW wrestlers?

Where does WWE’s pay of talent stand in terms of seeming fair given how different their business structure now is compared to a few years ago?

What are the odds of Rock showing up at the very end of WrestleMania this year?

Has Fox cooled on WWE, given the lack of WrestleMania cross-promotion this year?

What matches would you change, add, or drop from WrestleMania this year?

Do you think someone needs to sit Ronda down again and tell her losing count of broken arms or her beating Charlotte will only be a Sunday to her are things a heel say?

What did a young Todd Martin think of the Steiners’ run in WWE? Where do the Steiners rank all-time as a tag team?

Should Steve Austin have another actual match or would that damage his legacy?

