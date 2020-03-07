VIP AUDIO 3/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Justin Credible (AD-FREE): (3-6-15) Lesnar-WWE controversy, Bill Demott criticism and how should wrestlers be trained in 2015, is WM31 hugely disappointing already, more with live callers & emails (85 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with Justin Credible from five years ago this week (3-6-15). They discuss the latest Brock Lesnar-WWE controversy, Bill Demott controversy and how should wrestlers be trained in 2015, is WM31 hugely disappointing already, NXT having young wrestlers work with veterans, lamenting the unlikelihood of a true national competitor to WWE in the future, his retirement plans, and more. Live callers and email topics are sprinkled in.

