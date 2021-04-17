News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (4-14-16) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy talks attending Raw in L.A. WrestleMania 32 fallout, Nakamura, KO, Reigns (85 min)

April 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (4-14-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews former WWE writer and professional standup comedian and podcaster Matt McCarthy, who returns to the show to talk about NXT Takeover Dallas, WrestleMania 32, Payback, his in-person perspective on being at Raw in L.A. at Staples Center, and everything going on in the world of WWE from the perspective of a pro standup comedian and former WWE employee. Live callers are sprinkled in throughout.

