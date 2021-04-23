VIP AUDIO 4/22 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann) – Part 1: WWE’s treatment of Mickie James and women in general, Bryan says he felt “detached” from WrestleMania 37 main event, Triller Fight Club 2 review, “Nobody” movie review (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for an all new blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. In part one, they begin the show discussing Mickie James’s open discussion on how WWE treated her during her final week in WWE, which leads to a larger discussion about how WWE treats women in general. Radican and Fann then discuss Daniel Bryan’s comments about how he felt detached while wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship and whether or not WWE has driven the passion for wrestling out of him. The insane Triller Fight Club 2 PPV is then discussed. The show was headlined by YouTuber Logan Paul vs. former UFC fighter Ben Askren, and featured some crazy segments including Ric Flair officiating a slap fight, and later on the show, an inebriated Oscar De La Hoya was used on commentary. The show closes with a review of the movie “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk. Radican and Fann review the movie in depth and discuss whether or not it deserves to be in the discussion as a top ten action movie of all time.

Triller Fight Club 2 is available on VOD on Fite.tv.

“Nobody” is now available to watch on VOD.

