VIP AUDIO 4/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Thurston go in-depth on WWE Financials, state of WWE in COVID-19 era, Vince on conference call without co-presidents (93 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with special guest Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics.com and the Wrestlenomics Podcast. Thurston has focused for years on WWE’s finances, and today was perhaps the most anticipated and consequential financial release day for WWE for a wide array of reasons. They discuss COVID-19 ramifications, key metrics on WrestleMania when it comes to WWE Network subscriptions and social media, WWE’s roster cutbacks and its impact on WWE’s finances, how Vince McMahon’s role on the Investors Conference call changed without longtime co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, McMahon saying WWE might never be in the live event business again even after COVID-19 crisis passes, how an elimination of North American non-TV house shows could change WWE’s profitability and why some of the current data is deceptive, the magic cleaner Triple H referenced that is helping keep wrestlers safe from the coronavirus, and more. If you’ve been looking for an in-depth overview and understanding of WWE’s financial situation in the midst of the coronavirus and analysis of their framing of their current situation, Thurston provides over 90 minutes of insight and digestible explanations on where WWE stands and how the future looks.

