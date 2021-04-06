SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/5 – New Japan Sakura Genesis PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Alan4L): Overview of New Japan's managerial and booking problems, review of card in depth, look ahead to upcoming big shows (121 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the New Japan Sakura Genesis PPV Roundtable with his co-hosts PWTorch columnists Rich Fann and Alan4L. Sean, Rich, and Alan begin the show with an in-depth look at New Japan’s book issues and their move away from the booking that made the company so popular over the last decade. The passionate discussion revolves around how the booking is impacting top talent and making the product difficult to watch, given how the company has strayed away from their usual solid foundation of booking to pursue outlandish avenues that lack logic up and down the card. After an in-depth and thought-provoking discussion, Sean, Alan, and Rich break down the entire card and look ahead to New Japan’s upcoming big shows.

