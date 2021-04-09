SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/9 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (8/25/1991): Live from Convention with Sammartino, Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Fabulous Moolah (62 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:02:32 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 25, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#125) hosted by John Arezzi featuring live reporting remotely from a specular pro wrestling convention featuring some of pro wrestling biggest names of all-time and that era with live on-site interviews with Bruno Sammartino, Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, and the Fabulous Moolah.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO