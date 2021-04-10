News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Stellar promos from Bryan-Edge-Reigns, Andre Battle Royal, WrestleMania hype overview, live callers, emails (136 min)

April 10, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 4/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Stellar promos from Bryan-Edge-Reigns, Andre Battle Royal, WrestleMania hype overview, live callers, emails (136 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the stellar pillar promos from Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns, plus strong hype for several other WrestleMania matches, the Andre the Giant battle royal is in the books, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021