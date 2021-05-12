SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso's return, Cassidy vs. Pac, NXT, Impact, ROH, changes in fans over decades, Mailbag (125 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:05:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss WrestleMania Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso’s return, Orange Cassidy vs. Pac as the top contenders’ match, NXT’s current lack of buzz, current strengths and weaknesses of Impact, the state of ROH, changes in fans over decades, and Mailbag topics from listeners.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO