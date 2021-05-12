VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Backlash PPV preview, Raw & Smackdown reviews including returns of Jimmy Uso and Mahal, UFC review and preview, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special early installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with reviews of Smackdown including the return of Jimmy Uso, of Raw including Backlash hype, and then a preview of the full announced Backlash line-up. From there, Todd looks back at the MMA events this past weekend and previews this weekend’s UFC event.

