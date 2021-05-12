News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Top matches from last 25 years to entice a potential young fan? McMahon’s favorite era? Which historical pro wrestlers would you want a zoom meeting with? Omega push-back, Christian, Indy scene 2000s, more (61 min)

May 12, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

  • Which four wrestlers and which four historical figures would attend your Zoom Meeting Dinner Party?
  • What WWF/WWE era would Vince McMahon say is his favorite?
  • Thoughts on more than a dozen indy wrestlers of some acclaim from the 2000s such as Chris Hero, Necrobutcher, Colt Cabana, Homicide, more?
  • Which matches would you recommend from the last 25 years to show someone whois brand new to pro wrestling to get a millennial interested in the product?
  • Does the bloody image of MJF help make up for the negative reaction of the crash pad landing by Chris Jericho at Blood & Guts?
  • Pushback on Todd Martin’s criticism of Kenny Omega’s interview on Dynamite last week.
  • Is AEW’s ranking system better than people give it credit for given how some NFL teams’ schedules are easier than others?
  • Is Christian in a can’t-win situation with some fans, and what makes Cody so much better than Christian?
  • Reflecting on the car accident death of Wrestling Eye founder and editor Mike Belew in the mid-1980s, and who would be the red herring in a CSI-like procedural based on his “suspicious” death after he “exposed” the business on newsstand magazines?

