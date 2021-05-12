VIP AUDIO 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (5-3-16) Keller & Bryan talk Raw, Payback, Ryback, Shane, Reigns, more with live callers (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-3-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant, host of the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They reflect on WWE Payback, analyze WWE Raw, discuss the pros and cons of the Ryback stance against WWE, Shane McMahon dressing and acting younger than his age, Roman Reigns, and much more with live callers and email questions throughout.

