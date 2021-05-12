News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (5-3-16) Keller & Bryan talk Raw, Payback, Ryback, Shane, Reigns, more with live callers (116 min)

May 11, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (5-3-16) Keller & Bryan talk Raw, Payback, Ryback, Shane, Reigns, more with live callers (116 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-3-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant, host of the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They reflect on WWE Payback, analyze WWE Raw, discuss the pros and cons of the Ryback stance against WWE, Shane McMahon dressing and acting younger than his age, Roman Reigns, and much more with live callers and email questions throughout.

