News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE WrestleMania Backlash post-show, including zombies, Cesaro’s star turn, looking ahead to Hell in a Cell, more (84 min)

May 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE WrestleMania Backlash post-show, including zombies, Cesaro's star turn, looking ahead to Hell in a Cell, more (84 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV. Topics include: what’s next for some of the top stars heading into June’s Hell in a Cell PPV, how the Usos/Roman Reigns storyline may unfold, the potential for a Brock Lesnar return, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021