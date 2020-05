VIP AUDIO 5/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (5-19-15) Keller & Powell discuss Payback fallout on Raw, Owens’s Raw debut, mysterious Bryan injury, Triple H’s NXT media call, Samoa Joe’s potential NXT arrival, live callers (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (5-19-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Payback fallout on Raw, Kevin Owens’s Raw debut, mysterious Bryan injury, Triple H’s NXT media conference call, Samoa Joe, and more with live callers. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email topics on what is TNA doing well, what derailed James Storm, Lucha Underground newbie advice, will Charlotte’s looks work against her, Dean Ambrose, Tag Teams in Pods, Jerry Lawler’s shrieks, and more.

