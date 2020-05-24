VIP AUDIO 5/23 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: How Draft Lottery was kept secret in 2005, thoughts on WWE potentials for Samoa Joe and Punk as of 2005, Hall arrest, Sting-Hardy letdown, Jon Lovitz on Raw (154 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

6/4/05 Wade Keller Hotline (6-3-2005) – The News: Predictions on WWE future for Punk and Samoa Joe, TNA’s scrambling to get a new TV, more problems with ECW’s revival by WWE, how Draft Lottery was kept secret (32 min.): PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: Predictions on WWE future for Punk and Samoa Joe including why they may or may not sign with WWE or TNA and how Triple H factor’s into it, TNA’s scrambling to get a new TV deal, more on problems with ECW’s revival by WWE, Steph’s admiration for John Laurinaitis, how the Draft Lottery was kept secret, and management’s thoughts on some up-and-coming wrestlers on the roster.

5/19/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Jim Ross Watch Continues, Bret on becoming U.S. Champ, Jericho, Cole-Bryan, Daniels, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including an extended look at the road Jim Ross has taken to get to where he is today, at a career and life crossroads. Also, notes on Bret Hart, Christopher Daniels, Michael Cole-Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, WWE stock, and more.

5/20/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact: Detailed walk-through & analysis of Sacrifice PPV follow-up, Top Ten Contenders, Hardy-Sting, more (36 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed walk through tonight’s edition of TNA Impact including the follow-up to Sacrifice, the revealing of the Top Ten Contender’s List that went on and on, the first-ever Sting vs. Jeff Hardy match (all six minutes of it), and a lot of disappointing booking nonsense.

5/21/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda nominated, Booker T returns to TNA, Carlito released, Miz on Bret, Jericho on chairshots, Mickie James update, more (10 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including Linda McMahon’s endorsement by the Republican party in Connecticut, Booker T’s surprise return to TNA, Carlito’s release, Miz’s great comment on Bret, Jericho’s irritating characterization of chairshots being banned, Mickie James and Dixie Carter, Scott Hall’s arrest, and more.

5/22/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Impact Ratings, Dixie’s Disappointment, Carlito Follow-Up, Rampage Jackson coming to Raw, Miz on Schedule, Smackdown Analysis (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including the rating for TNA Impact, Dixie Carter’s disappointment with how the last five months has gone, speculation that Hulk Hogan will find a way out soon, Rampage Jackson guest hosting Raw, Miz talks about the WWE schedule and accentuates why the McMahon family needs to take charge, Carlito follow-up including comments from Ross and Cena, Smackdown Analysis, and more.

5/24/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Fatal 4-Way Main Event Set, Jon Lovitz hosts, Bret Hart becomes G.M. Batista quits, new tag team debuts, full show analysis (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of the May 24 Raw including the debacle that was the Jon Lovitz skit, but an otherwise solid, newsworthy show. The main event trio looked tired and had a match that was sloppy at times. Randy Orton made a cameo. Batista quit. A new tag team debuted. And a new G.M. was named. Full analysis of the entire show.

5/25/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Carlito, Bischoff, Batista-MMA, Borash on TNA’s name, Punk, Cena on Orton, Linda, Shelton, Ratings, Lovitz (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest wrestling news including items on Carlito’s WWE release, Linda McMahon’s U.S. Senate campaign, Batista and MMA, Jeremy Borash on Shelton Benjamin and TNA’s name, Punk’s latest move, Raw ratings, and more.

