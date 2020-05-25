VIP AUDIO 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Bruce Mitchell joins to talk life and death of Hana Kimura and Shad Gaspard, Owen Hart’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode, more (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Senior Columnist Bruce Mitchell joins the Deep Dive to talk about the unfortunate passing of Hana Kimura and Shad Gaspard – what we know, what we’ll never know – and a challenge to take a moment when on social media, plus a dive into the Owen Hart episode of Dark Side of the Ring as they discuss the additional audio surrounding the episode, as well as Bruce’s 1999 Torch Editorial on the subject at the time. Finally, they dive into Owen Hart’s role as one of the first “newsletter wrestlers” that made it (including a great story involving Bruce and Hitch), the timeline working for a work-rate wrestler like Bret, but then snapping back as Owen returned to WWE, the lingering legacy of wrestling leadership, failures to curtail the Kliq in WCW and WWE to the detriment of both Bret and Owen, and how Owen Hart’s work came second to the man outside of the ring.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO