News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/24 – WKH – NXT TV Review: Full rundown including Drake in a “do or die” match against Kushida, Dexter Lumis vs. Strong, Shirai vs. Ripley, Ciampa steps up against Kross, more (29 min)

May 25, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a detailed walk through the latest episode of NXT on USA, including the Dexter Lumis match against Roderick Strong, Drake Maverick’s back up against the wall against Kushida in essentially a “do or die” situation, Charlotte makes another appearance, Tomasso Ciampa steps up to test Karrion Kross, and much more including Takeover developments.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019