VIP AUDIO 5/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Double or Nothing final hype including Inner Circle brawl with Pinnacle in the stadium, Cody-Ogogo weigh-in, Miro defends, Omega-Pac-Cassidy angle, more (37 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW’s final Double or Nothing PPV hype including Inner Circle’s brawl with Pinnacle in the stadium, the Cody-Ogogo weigh-in, Miro defends against Dante Martin, Kenny Omega-Pac-Orange Cassidy angle, and more with thoughts on whether this served its purpose well of selling the PPV to anyone on the fence.

