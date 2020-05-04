News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Frank Peteani joins Greg for full WWE Money in the Bank preview, plus Raw’s MITB last-chance gauntlet, Jimmy Uso’s injury, and more! (97 min)

May 3, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to preview WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV. They also answer calls and emails about positives and negatives of a potential Disney purchase of WWE, what wrestlers would make up a Murder Hornets tag team, who steps up with Kevin Owens possibly hurt, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019