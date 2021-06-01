VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): How to spark Raw in July, Drew-Lashley, Ripley-Charlotte, Baszler-Bliss, live callers, emails (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss how to spark Raw in July when live crowds return, is Drew McIntyre in the title picture too long and how will crowds react to him, Miz TV with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte, Shayna Baszler interacting with Alexa Bliss, Jimmy Smith’s first week on commentary, the joy of Nikki Cross, the hype for Omos, and so much more with live callers and emails.

