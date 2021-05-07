News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): NXT vibe, Reigns in a league of his own, crowd reactions post-COVID, Women’s Revolution derailment, Jungle Boy vs. Nature Boy, Jaguars or WWE, more (66 min)

May 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 5/4 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): NXT vibe, Reigns in a league of his own, crowd reactions post-COVID, Women's Revolution derailment, Jungle Boy vs. Nature Boy, Jaguars or WWE, more (66 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

  • If Jungle Boy isn’t a great wrestling name for a rising star, was Nature Boy a poor name for Ric Flair?
  • In defense of the wonderful tourist attraction that is Wichita, Ks.
  • How is NXT doing as a third brand in terms of having a different vibe?
  • What is your WrestleMania prediction for next year?
  • Is Roman Reigns now in a league of his own?
  • Would you trade WWE for the Jacksonville Jaguars if you were Vince McMahon or Tony Khan?
  • Wasn’t the whole Women’s Revolution a fraud from the beginning based on recent happenings?
  • Who are your picks for a pivotal tournament as the Elder God of the wrestling universe?
  • What happened with Ivellisse and AEW?
  • What would hurt more among three choices?
  • How will crowds react to a list of top wrestlers once arenas are full again? Better or worse than their push indicates?
  • What one change would you make to each major company?
  • Is Double or Nothing a chance for AEW to fulfill their indication they would headline a PPV with a tag team match some day?
  • How will we look back at how top wrestling companies handled COVID?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021