SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WKH - The News: Blood & Guts rating, four week assessment of NXT and AEW ratings and show quality since NXT's move, a plan to spark NXT viewership, tonight's Impact TV notes with points of praise (23 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 22:47 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including assessing NXT and AEW ratings and show quality since NXT’s move four weeks ago, Blood & Guts ratings, a specific gameplan to spark NXT viewership, notes and points of praise for tonight’s Impact TV show, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO