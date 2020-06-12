VIP AUDIO 6/11 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): Omega’s lack of AEW impact, could a lack of crowd undercut Riddle in Vince’s eyes, plus NXT invasion of Raw (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Wildcard Thursday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. First, they answer new email questions for about an hour on these topics: Kenny Omega’s lack of impact in AEW so far, the prospects of fans returning to live wrestling in the U.S. after the New Japan announcement, Charlotte’s heavy push lately on all three shows, did WWE or WCW do better with celebrities over the decades, is Roman Reigns run the biggest flop in modern wrestling history, how no. 1 contenders are decided in pro wrestling, more.

And then we present the June 8, 2010 Flagship podcast with Keller & Powell taking calls and answering emails on the hot topics that week. They discussed in depth the NXT invasion angle on Raw the previous night, including why everyone is excited but the burden and high expectations falling on the writing team in WWE to follow-up well. Plus a variety of questions on Jim Cornette, Vince McMahon’s limo driver in the Hall of Fame, Rampage Jackson, and more, plus in the previously VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss more aspects of Raw besides the NXT angle.

